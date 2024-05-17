Conservative activist’s son sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for ‘relentless’ attack on Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania man whose father is a prominent conservative activist has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol. Leo Brent Bozell IV smashed a window, chased a police officer and invaded the Senate floor during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege. Bozell’s father, L. Brent Bozell III, founded the Media Research Center and other conservative media organizations. The younger Bozell turned to apologize to two Capitol police officers sitting in the courtroom gallery before U.S. District Judge John Bates sentenced him to three years and nine months behind bars.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.