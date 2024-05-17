Croatia gets new government with a far-right party included ahead of European parliamentary vote

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian lawmakers have voted into office a new government that marks a tilt to the right in another European Union nation ahead of the 27-nation bloc’s parliamentary election next month. Although it is still dominated by conservative Croatian Democratic Union, or HDZ, the new Croatian government now also includes hard right Homeland Movement, a relatively new party which emerged as a kingmaker after an inconclusive parliamentary election in April. The new Cabinet of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic – who started his third consecutive term in office – was approved in a 79-61 vote in the 151-member Sabor, or the Croatian assembly.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.