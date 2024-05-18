Climate activists glue themselves at Munich airport to protest pollution caused by flying

BERLIN (AP) — Six climate activists have broken through a security fence at Munich airport and glued themselves to access routes leading to runways, temporarily shutting down flights. The activists from the group Last Generation were protesting flying as the most polluting form of transportation. Police have detained the six. Some 60 flights were canceled during the disruption on Saturday that lasted a couple of hours and passengers were rebooked on alternative flights. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser called for an end to such protests, saying they threaten air traffic safety.

