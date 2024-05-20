Kentucky congressman expects no voter fallout for his role in attempt to oust House speaker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — As Kentucky voters go to the polls, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie is downplaying any political fallout for his role in the recent failed effort to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson. Massie is looking to maintain his dominance in his northern Kentucky district. Tuesday’s primary election lacks any marquee contest for statewide office. The state’s top elections officer is predicting light turnout. Topping the ballot is the race for the White House, followed by congressional and legislative races. Massie’s challengers are Eric Deters and Michael McGinnis in the GOP primary. Massie has been in Congress since late 2012.

