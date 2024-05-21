Dying ex-doctor serving life for murder may soon be free after a conditional pardon and 2-year wait

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Vince Gilmer, the former North Carolina doctor whose murder conviction and medical mystery captured widespread attention after being documented in a popular radio show and a book, is set to be released from a Virginia prison. Gilmer received a conditional pardon over two years ago, but until now his advocates had been unable to find a hospital or psychiatric facility where he could be transferred that met the terms of his pardon. Gilmer admitted to killing his father but was granted a pardon due in part a diagnosis of Huntington’s disease after his trial. His advocates said the court outcome likely would have been different if he condition was known at the time.

