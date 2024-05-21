Hunter Biden seeks delay in federal tax trial set to begin in Los Angeles next month

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hunter Biden’s lawyers are pressing a judge to delay his federal tax trial that’s set to begin next month in Los Angeles. The president’s son is seeking to push the June 20 trial date back until at least September. They have noted that he is also scheduled to stand trial in Delaware beginning June 3 on federal firearms charges. He has pleaded not guilty to both indictments, which his lawyers have claimed are politically motivated. U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi will hear arguments Wednesday on the delay request, which prosecutors are opposing. Prosecutors say Hunter Biden “is not above the rule of law and should be treated like any other defendant.”

By STEFANIE DAZIO and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

