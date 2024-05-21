UN food agency warns that the new US sea route for Gaza aid may fail unless conditions improve

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.N. World Food Program is warning that the new U.S. pier project for delivering aid to Gaza may fail unless Israel starts providing the conditions the humanitarian groups need to operate. Tuesday’s warning came after a chaotic launch to the $320 million U.S. project ended with much of the aid looted and one Palestinian man dead. Steve Taravella is a spokesperson for the U.N. food agency. He tells The Associated Press that, “Unless we receive the necessary clearance and coordination to use additional routes, this operation may not be successful.”

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and SAM MAGDY Associated Press

