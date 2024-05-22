A comment from Trump and GOP actions in the states put contraceptive access in the 2024 spotlight
By CHRISTINE FERNANDO and GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Republican state lawmakers across the U.S. have been knocking down efforts by Democrats to ensure access to various forms of birth control. Former President Donald Trump put contraception in the election year spotlight this week when he said he was open to restrictions on it, then backed away from that statement. The focus on contraception provides an opening for Democrats, who are seeking to capitalize on the issue as a potent driver of voter turnout in the fall — just as they did with abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a constitutional right to the procedure. Already this year, Republican legislatures and governors in numerous states have defeated Democratic attempts to protect access to contraception.