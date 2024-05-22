An explosion has occurred at an apartment building in Harbin, China. Casualties are unknown

BEIJING (AP) — State media say an explosion has occurred at an apartment building in Harbin, a city in northeastern China. Casualties are unknown. Xinhua news agency said the explosion occurred at roughly 7 a.m. Thursday. Rescuers were on scene. Videos on social media showed that parts of a five-story apartment building were damaged, with one apartment’s balcony completely blown off. Officials told local media that the explosion was likely from a natural gas tank.

