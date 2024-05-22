City strikes deal to sell its half of soon-to-be-former Oakland A’s coliseum

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The city of Oakland is selling its share of the Oakland Coliseum to a local Black development group for at least $105 million. The coliseum is home to the departing Oakland Athletics baseball team. Mayor Sheng Thao announced the deal Wednesday. She said the sale will spur housing and economic development at the site, which also includes the Oakland Arena. The African American Sports & Entertainment Group was founded with the primary purpose of spurring economic equity for the Black community. The Oakland City Council must pass an ordinance authorizing the city to enter into a purchase and sale agreement.

