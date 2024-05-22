Italian museum recreates Tanzanian butterfly forest to raise awareness on biodiversity research

TRENTO, Italy (AP) — An Italian science museum has created a butterfly forest inside a tropical mountain greenhouse in the city of Trento. The forest is modeled on Udzungwa Mountains National Park in south-central Tanzania. The park is one of the world’s most important biodiversity hotspots. The purpose of the recreated forest is to create awareness on some of the research the Museo delle Scienze, or MUSE, is doing to study the world’s biodiversity and how to mitigate the threats to it, such as deforestation and climate change.

By CARLOS MUREITHI, LUCA BRUNO and SARA LEMLEM Associated Press

