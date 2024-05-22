More than 3,000 Pakistanis return home from Kyrgyzstan after recent attacks on foreigners

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has repatriated more than 3,000 Pakistanis, mostly students, from Kyrgyzstan in the past week after recent attacks on foreigners over an unknown dispute with migrants. Pakistan began using special and commercial flight over the weekend to bring people home. More were expected to return later Wednesday, bringing their number to slightly over 4,000 by midnight. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar told a news conference in Islamabad that the situation was under control now in the capital Bishkek, where authorities are trying to arrest people who attacked foreigners, including Pakistanis. Thousands of Pakistanis study or work in Kyrgyzstan, and Dar said most of them wanted to come home.

