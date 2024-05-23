At 75, NYC Ballet is getting older. Its audience is skewing younger — and that’s the plan

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Ballet, one of the world’s premier dance troupes, has been celebrating its 75th anniversary all year. But while the company founded by George Balanchine is getting older, its audience is skewing younger. And that’s all part of the plan, to ensure the company’s future and, in a broader sense, the continued relevance of classical dance. In an interview, the troupe’s artistic leaders of the last five years — former dancers Wendy Whelan and Jonathan Stafford — said attracting younger fans has been one of their main goals. They say it’s been achieved in part by lowering ticket prices, especially for those under 30.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.