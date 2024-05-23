At 75, NYC Ballet is getting older. Its audience is skewing younger — and that’s the plan
By JOCELYN NOVECK
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Ballet, one of the world’s premier dance troupes, has been celebrating its 75th anniversary all year. But while the company founded by George Balanchine is getting older, its audience is skewing younger. And that’s all part of the plan, to ensure the company’s future and, in a broader sense, the continued relevance of classical dance. In an interview, the troupe’s artistic leaders of the last five years — former dancers Wendy Whelan and Jonathan Stafford — said attracting younger fans has been one of their main goals. They say it’s been achieved in part by lowering ticket prices, especially for those under 30.