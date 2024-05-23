Skip to Content
Coast Guard: 3 people missing after boat capsizes off Alaska, 1 other found with no signs of life

Published 10:29 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Coast Guard says three people are missing after a boat capsized in a Gulf of Alaska bay near Seward. The Coast Guard says in a social media post that one other person was recovered from the water “with no signs of life.” The Coast Guard told Anchorage television station KTUU that a distress call was heard Wednesday morning from a Hewescraft boat. An alert was sent to nearby boats. A Coast Guard air crew located the capsized vessel. A good Samaritan crew recovered the unresponsive person from the water. The Coast Guard and others searched overnight for the other three.

Associated Press

