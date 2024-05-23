Ex-day care worker convicted in death of 1-year-old girl left in van on scorching day

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska day care worker who mistakenly left a 1-year-old girl in a van for more than five hours on a scorching day has been convicted in her death from hyperthermia. The Omaha World Herald reports that Ryan Williams, who is 62, was found guilty Thursday of felony negligent child abuse resulting in death. He testified he was distracted by a 4-year-old who refused to get out of the van when he left Ra’Miyah Worthington inside the vehicle around 9 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2023. The temperature reached nearly 100 degrees that day. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in July.

