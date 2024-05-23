Kentucky governor takes action on Juneteenth holiday and against discrimination based on hairstyles
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has designated Juneteenth as a holiday for state executive branch workers. He also expanded protections in state hiring and employment by banning discrimination based on hairstyles. The Democratic governor signed the separate orders Thursday. Broader efforts to make Juneteenth a statewide holiday and to outlaw discrimination based on hairstyles have failed in the state’s Republican-led legislature. Beshear says after years of inaction, he couldn’t wait any longer for others to do what’s right. He signed the orders at the Kentucky Capitol.