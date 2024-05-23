Pro-Palestinian protesters leave after Drexel University decides to have police clear encampment

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Protesters packed up and left a pro-Palestinian encampment at Philadelphia’s Drexel University after the school announced a decision to have police clear the encampment. University President John Fry said in a statement that the school is committed to protecting the community members’ right to assemble peacefully and express their views, but he has the responsibility and authority to regulate campus gatherings to ensure safety and fulfill the mission to educate students. News outlets reported that police gave protesters a warning early Thursday to clear the encampment and protesters left. Protesters didn’t immediately comment.

