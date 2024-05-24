American Airlines drops law firm that said a 9-year-old girl should have seen camera on toilet seat

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is changing law firms after a controversial filing in a lawsuit brought by the family of a 9-year-old girl who was recorded using an airplane lavatory. A spokesperson for American confirmed the change in lawyers on Friday. A former flight attendant has been charged with recording young girls in plane bathrooms. Lawyers from the firm of Wilson Elser argued that the 9-year-old was negligent for not noticing that there was a camera phone taped to the seat in the lavatory. Her family is now suing American in state court in Austin, Texas.

