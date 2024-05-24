American is flying home after getting suspended sentence for ammo possession in Turks and Caicos

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands (AP) — An American arrested in the Caribbean for illegally carrying ammunition is returning to the United States after receiving a suspended sentence of one year and a fine of several thousand dollars. A Turks and Caicos Islands government spokesman said Friday that Bryan Hagerich was free to leave the islands after paying the fine. Hagerich lives in rural Somerset County in southwestern Pennsylvania. He’s among five Americans to face similar ammunition-related criminal charges in Turks and Caicos Islands while visiting the upscale tourist destination.

