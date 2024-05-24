CANNES PHOTOS: See the standout moments from this year’s film festival

CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival draws glamour to itself like a moth to the flame. Over the last two weeks, the French Riviera spectacular has played host to dozens of anticipated movie premieres, nightly ballets of high fashion on the red carpet and even a visit from the Olympic flame ahead of this summer’s games in Paris. Through it all, Associated Press photographers have captured some of the most indelible moments of the festival, which draws to a close Saturday.

