Man sentenced to 25 years for teaching bomb-making to person targeting authorities

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday sentenced a North Carolina man to 25 years in prison for teaching someone how to make bombs meant to kill federal law enforcement officers. A jury found Christopher Arthur, 40, guilty in 2023 for the bomb-related charges, as well as for illegally possessing weapons, including improvised explosives found on his farm in Mount Olive, North Carolina. Arthur, a U.S. Army and North Carolina National Guard veteran who served two tours of duty in Iraq, founded a company called Tackleberry Solutions, which created manuals and videos teaching so-called wartime tactics.

