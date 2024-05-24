Nearly 140 migrants reach Greece after dangerous sea voyages. One man drowned

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say nearly 140 migrants have reached Greek shores over the past 24 hours. One man drowned off the southern island of Crete while making the dangerous crossing from North Africa. Greece, along with Spain and Italy, remains a key entry point for people from the Middle East or Africa seeking a better life in the European Union. To get to Greece, most make the risky sea crossing in flimsy boats from neighboring Turkey, or cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya. Nearly 16,000 people have reached Greece so far this year, mostly by sea. In 2023, arrivals exceeded 48,000.

