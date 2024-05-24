Pronouns and tribal affiliations are now forbidden in South Dakota public university employee emails

A new South Dakota Board of Regents policy keeps employees from including their gender pronouns in school email signatures and other correspondence. That was adopted after Gov. Kristi Noem railed against “liberal ideologies” on college campuses. But the new policy is also keeping Native American employees from including their tribal affiliations in a state where Native American animosity over government actions remains high. Two University of South Dakota faculty members were warned in March to stop using their gender pronouns and tribal affiliations in email signatures or face discipline. The American Association of University Professors says it’s the first time it has learned of faculty at a public university being required to drop their preferred pronouns in correspondence.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.