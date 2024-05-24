Republican AGs ask Supreme Court to block climate change lawsuits brought by several states

Nineteen Republican state attorneys general have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to get involved in a dispute over climate-change lawsuits. The Republican attorneys general want the high court to block lawsuits filed by five Democratic-led states seeking damages from oil companies for their role in contributing to climate change. The GOP request targets lawsuits filed in state courts in California, Connecticut, Minnesota, New Jersey and Rhode Island. Those states are just a few of the dozens of state and local governments that have filed climate change lawsuits against the oil industry in recent years.

