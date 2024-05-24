What will win the Palme d’Or? Cannes closes Saturday with awards and a tribute to George Lucas

The 77th Cannes Film Festival draws to a close Saturday with the presentation of its top award, the Palme d’Or, along with an honorary tribute for George Lucas. Any of the 22 films that premiered in competition at Cannes are eligible for the Palme d’Or and other prizes. Deciding them all will be the nine-person jury presided over this year by Greta Gerwig. The jury’s deliberations take place in secret, so anything could potentially win. But a handful of films are seen as the most likely contenders, including Payal Kapadia’s “All We Imagine As Light,” Mohammad Rasoulof’s “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” and Sean Baker’s “Anora.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.