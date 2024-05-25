4 hurt, 1 arrested after clashes between Iranian government supporters and opponents in London

LONDON (AP) — Four people were hurt and one was arrested when supporters of Iran’s authorities clashed with anti-government protesters at a London event marking the death of President Ebrahim Raisi. The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called Friday evening to “reports of disorder” at a venue in the west London area of Wembley. The force said one person was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. Four people were treated by paramedics for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. Raisi died alongside the country’s foreign minister and six others in a crash in the country’s mountainous northwest on Sunday. London is home to a large Iranian community, most of whom left in the years since the country’s Islamic revolution in 1979.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.