At least 12 children injured after strong wind in Russia’s Krasnodar blew off a school’s roof

MOSCOW (AP) — Local officials say strong wind has blown off the roof of a school in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, injuring at least 12 children. A warning was issued across the region on Friday for hurricane-force winds, Russian state news agency Ria Novosti said. The regional prosecutor’s office in Krasnodar said in a statement that “a strong gust of wind” on Saturday morning tore off the roof, causing the children to “suffer shrapnel wounds of varying severity.” It added that an investigation under the article of “provision of services that do not meet safety requirements” has been ordered.

