G7 officials make progress but no final deal on money for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Finance officials from the Group of Seven rich democracies say they have moved toward agreement on a U.S. proposal to squeeze more money for Ukraine from Russian assets frozen in their countries. But they left a final deal to be worked out ahead of a June summit of national leaders. The finance ministers said in a statement after meetings in Stresa, Italy, that they were “making progress” on a U.S. proposal to borrow against future interest income on the frozen assets to give Ukraine a large chunk of cash now. The last word will rest with the G7 national leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, next month at their annual summit in Fasano in southern Italy.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.