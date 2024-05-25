Hundreds in Peru mark Clown Day in hopes of getting the holiday official recognition
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Hundreds of clowns have gathered in the streets of Peru’s capital to mark Clown Day, a holiday for which they have sought for years to gain official recognition. Saturday’s colorful parade in Lima included awards for the best costumes, makeup, routine and improvisation. Marcos Chininín performs as the clown “Chalupa.” He says the country already has holidays celebrating lawyers and ceviche, and it should also have one highlighting clowns. He says the official recognition would give them access to government funds and performance spaces overseen by municipalities and local communities. Members of Parliament have not yet discussed a proposed bill to create the holiday.