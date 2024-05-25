Strong earthquake hits Vanuatu but no reports of tsunami risk or damage

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck the South Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu but there are no tsunami warnings or immediate reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 when it hit Sunday morning. Its epicenter was 52 miles northwest of the capital Port Vila at a depth of 18 miles. The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there was no risk of the quake causing a tsunami.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.