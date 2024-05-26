Libertarians nominate Chase Oliver for president, spurning both Trump and Kennedy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Libertarian Party has nominated party activist Chase Oliver for president. The third party rejected former President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after they each spoke at the party’s convention. Third parties have rarely been competitive in U.S. presidential elections and the Libertarian candidate four years ago won 1% of the vote. Trump appeared Saturday night in Washington at the convention to give a speech that was repeatedly booed by many in the room. It did not pay off with the endorsement he requested, though his Republican allies on Sunday praised him for choosing to go before an unfriendly crowd.

