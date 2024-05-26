Macron begins the first state visit to Germany by a French president in 24 years

BERLIN (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron has started the first state visit to Germany by a French head of state in 24 years. The three-day trip is meant to underline the strong ties between the European Union’s traditional leading powers ahead of European Parliament elections in which far-right parties in both countries hope for gains.. The visit that started Sunday was originally meant to take place last July but was postponed at the last minute due to rioting in France following the killing of a 17-year-old by police. While Macron is a frequent visitor to Germany as Paris and Berlin try to coordinate their positions on EU and foreign policy, this is the first state visit with full pomp since Jacques Chirac came in 2000.

