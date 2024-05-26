Stan Wawrinka, who is 39, beats Andy Murray, who is 37, at the French Open. Alcaraz and Osaka win

PARIS (AP) — Stan Wawrinka repeatedly used his trademark one-handed backhand to get the better of Andy Murray at the French Open once again. Wawrinka won 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday night in what might have been Murray’s last singles match at Roland Garros. Wawrinka, at 39, is just the third man of at least that age to win a match at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament since 1980, joining his Swiss countryman and pal Roger Federer, who did it in 2021, and Ivo Karlovic, who did it two years earlier. Murray just turned 37, and this first-rounder was the second-oldest combined age for two men in Paris since 2000.

