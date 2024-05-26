What to stream this week: Willie Nelson, Chip & Joanna Gaines, Jim Henson and Benedict Cumberbatch
By The Associated Press
This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include a new album from Willie Nelson, Benedict Cumberbatch playing a curmudgeon puppeteer in “Eric” on Netflix and home improvement gurus Chip and Joanna Gaines fix up a mid-century modern lake house on HGTV. There’s also a documentary about Muppet creator Jim Henson, George Clooney’s sports drama “The Boys in the Boat” and the British musical comedy “We Are Lady Parts” returns for a second season. In video game releases, Warner Bros. Games digs into its massive film library for MultiVersus, which lets users team up Wonder Woman and Bugs Bunny.