Protests shut streets in Armenia’s capital, roads in other parts to demand the prime minister resign
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Protesters demanding the resignation of Armenia’s prime minister have blocked main streets in the capital city and other parts of the country, sporadically clashing with police. Police on Monday said 196 people have been detained in Yerevan. Protests have roiled the country for weeks, sparked by the government’s return of four border villages to Azerbaijan. The demonstrations are spearheaded by Bagrat Galstanyan, a high-ranking cleric in the Armenian Apostolic Church and archbishop of the Tavush diocese in Armenia’s northeast, where the returned villages are located.