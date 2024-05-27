UK Labour leader Keir Starmer woos undecided voters with a vow to safeguard national security

LONDON (AP) — British opposition leader Keir Starmer has made his first major speech of the U.K. election campaign. He told undecided voters that they can trust his Labour Party to safeguard the country’s economy, borders and security. Starmer is the favorite to win the July 4 election. Polls give Labour a double-digit lead over the governing Conservatives under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Monday’s speech by Starmer sought to address a perception that the left-of-center Labour Party is weaker on defense and security than the center-right Conservatives. He said “the very foundation of any good government is economic security, border security, national security.” Sunak is also campaigning Monday and trying to overcome a widespread sense that voters want change.

