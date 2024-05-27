Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits Spain in pursuit of more weapons to fight Russia with

MADRID (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Madrid, where he is expected to sign a bilateral security agreement with Spain. That deal will help his country fight its more than two-year war with Russia amid a recent offensive by the Kremlin’s forces. Spain’s King Felipe VI met Zelenskyy at the capital’s Barajas airport on Monday. The Ukrainian leader was due to hold talks with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez about what local media reported is a planned 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) agreement for Spain to supply Ukraine with more weapons. Zelenskyy had been due to visit Spain earlier this month but he postponed all his foreign trips after the Kremlin’s forces launched a cross-border offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.