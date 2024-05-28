No charges for officer in death of Michigan teen struck by police car during chase

A prosecutor has declined to file charges against a police officer who struck and killed a western Michigan teenager while the boy was running from a stolen vehicle. Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker played a video for reporters and said he found no evidence of intentional deadly force. He instead charged the teen driver with causing death while fleeing from police. Seventeen-year-old Riley Doggett was hit by a patrol car driven by a sheriff’s deputy at the end of a high-speed chase in Kent and Ottawa counties on April 8. He died from head injuries. The prosecutor says the deputy’s car caught Doggett’s leg, causing him to fall.

