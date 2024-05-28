Oregon wineries and vineyards seek $100 million from PacifiCorp for wildfire smoke damage to grapes
By CLAIRE RUSH
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dozens of Oregon wineries and vineyards have sued PacifiCorp over the deadly 2020 wildfires. They allege that the utility’s decision to not turn off power during the Labor Day windstorm contributed to fires whose smoke and soot damaged their grapes and negatively impacted their harvest and sales. They’ve accused PacifiCorp of negligence and are requesting over $100 million in damages. The utility says it’s committed to settling all reasonable claims for damages as provided under Oregon law. In other cases that have gone to trial over the past year, Oregon juries in multiple verdicts have ordered PacifiCorp to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to victims. Ongoing litigation could leave it on the hook for billions.