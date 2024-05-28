The toll of Beijing’s security law on Hong Kong’s activists

HONG KONG (AP) — For decades, Hong Kong’s activists have been fighting for democracy. But a national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020 has dramatically changed their lives. In the city’s biggest national security case, 47 democracy advocates were charged in 2021 over their roles in an unofficial primary election. Most of them have been in custody for over three years, facing an uncertain future about when they can reunite with their loved ones. The separation has taken a heavy emotional toll on their families, too. On Thursday, 16 activists who pleaded not guilty will learn their verdicts. If convicted, they could be sentenced to up to life in prison. Others who pleaded guilty will be sentenced later.

