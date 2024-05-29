At Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial, prosecutors highlight his wife’s desperate finances
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors at Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial have showed jurors hundreds of texts, emails and phone calls that show his girlfriend-turned-wife’s desperate financial situation before New Jersey businessmen came to the rescue. Prosecutors elicited the evidence through the testimony of an FBI agent for a second day Wednesday as they sought to show that the Democratic senator conspired with three businessmen and his wife, Nadine Menendez, in a bribery scheme that enriched the couple with gold bars and tens of thousands of dollars in cash. The Mendezes and two of the businessmen have pleaded not guilty. The third pleaded guilty.