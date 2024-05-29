At Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial, prosecutors highlight his wife’s desperate finances

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors at Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial have showed jurors hundreds of texts, emails and phone calls that show his girlfriend-turned-wife’s desperate financial situation before New Jersey businessmen came to the rescue. Prosecutors elicited the evidence through the testimony of an FBI agent for a second day Wednesday as they sought to show that the Democratic senator conspired with three businessmen and his wife, Nadine Menendez, in a bribery scheme that enriched the couple with gold bars and tens of thousands of dollars in cash. The Mendezes and two of the businessmen have pleaded not guilty. The third pleaded guilty.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.