Disneyland performers’ vote to unionize is certified by federal labor officials

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Federal labor officials have certified an election to create a union for character and parade performers at Disneyland in California. The National Labor Relations Board took the step Wednesday after a three-day election earlier this month in Anaheim. Actors’ Equity Association will represent roughly 1,700 performers and assistants who help bring Disney’s popular characters to life at its Southern California theme parks. The union already represents theatrical performers at Disney’s Florida parks.

