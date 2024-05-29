Police search the European Parliament over suspected Russian interference, prosecutors say
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office says police have searched the residence of an employee of the European Parliament and his office in the Parliament’s building in Brussels over suspected Russian interference. They said Wednesday that the suspect’s office in Strasbourg, where the EU Parliament’s headquarters are located in France, was also searched. They say members of the European Parliament were approached and paid to promote Russian propaganda. The prosecutors say they believe the employee played “a significant role in this.” Europe-wide polls to elect a new EU parliament are set for June 6-9.