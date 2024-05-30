Andrew Tate loses appeal to relax judicial restrictions as he awaits human trafficking, rape trial
By STEPHEN McGRATH and NICOLAE DUMITRACHE
Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate, the divisive social media influencer who is awaiting trial in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, lost an appeal on Thursday to relax geographical restrictions that prevent him from traveling outside the Eastern European country. The Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled against Tate’s appeal, which challenged a court’s earlier decision to extend restrictions stipulating Tate, 37, may not leave the country. Tate had requested that he be able to leave Romania provided he stayed within Europe’s ID-check-free Schengen zone. There is no date set yet for the trial to begin.