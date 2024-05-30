Blinken assails Russian misinformation after hinting US may allow Ukraine to strike inside Russia

PRAGUE (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is assailing Russian attempts to sow discord in democracies with misinformation after hinting the U.S. may allow Ukraine to use American-supplied munitions to strike inside Russia. Blinken is in Prague for a NATO foreign ministers meeting, and on Thursday he signed an agreement with the Czech government to combat Moscow’s use of misinformation. He also toured a military base and saw armored vehicles that the Czech Republican is sending to Ukraine. The day before, Blinken was in Moldova, where he suggested the U.S. may rescind an unwritten prohibition on Ukraine’s use of American weapons for attacks on Russian territory. Russian President Vladimir Putin says such an attack could provoke an escalatory response.

