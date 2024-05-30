Skip to Content
Trump will try to turn his guilty verdict into campaign fuel

By
New
Published 10:06 PM

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is gearing up to give a defiant response to his historic criminal conviction. He’s holding a news conference Friday at his namesake tower in Manhattan as he tries to turn what would ordinarily be a career-ending judgment into campaign fuel. As he prepares to return to the campaign trail as the first former president ever to be convicted of a felony, lawyers and allies of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee described the man and his operation as “ready to fight.”

Associated Press

