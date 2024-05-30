Ukraine’s army chief says Russia is augmenting its troops presence in the Kharkiv region

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s air force says that Russia has conducted an array of aerial attacks on Ukraine with cruise missiles, drones and ballistic missiles. Ukraine’s army chief meanwhile said Thursday that Russia is increasing its troop concentration in the Kharkiv region. Moscow’s forces have made significant advances there in a spring offensive. Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence operation said that sea drones destroyed two Russian KS-701 patrol boats in the Black Sea off the Russia-annexed Crimean Peninsula. Russian officials didn’t immediately comment. The air force said the overnight attacks included eight S-300 ballistic missiles, 11 cruise missiles and 32 Shahed drones. The air force also said that all the drones and seven of the cruise missiles were shot down but didn’t give further details.

