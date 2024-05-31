UN votes to end Iraq political mission established after 2003 US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Security Council has voted unanimously to end the U.N. political mission in Iraq established in 2003 after the United States-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein to coordinate post-conflict humanitarian and reconstruction efforts, and to help restore a representative government in the country. The Iraqi government asked the council in a May 8 letter to wrap up the mission by the end of 2025. That’s what the resolution adopted Friday does: It extends the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq for a final 19 months until Dec. 31, 2025. The council said it supports Iraq’s continuing stabilization efforts, including its ongoing fight against the Islamic State group and al-Qaida extremists.

