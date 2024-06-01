UK ambassador to Mexico out after video allegedly shows him pointing a rifle near a colleague

LONDON (AP) — The UK’s ambassador to Mexico has left his post after a video was posted on social media that purportedly shows him brandishing an assault rifle near an embassy employee. The Financial Times reported that Jon Benjamin was traveling in Sinaloa and Durango, two states in northern Mexico where drug cartels have a significant presence, when the incident occurred. While the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office hasn’t officially announced any changes at the embassy in Mexico City, the FCDO website lists Benjamin as a former ambassador.

