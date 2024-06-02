2 dead, 7 injured after shooting at a bar in suburban Pittsburgh

PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) — Police say an exchange of gunfire in a suburban Pittsburgh bar has left two people dead and seven others injured. Allegheny County police said the shooting occurred at the Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar in Penn Hills, where first responders found the bodies of a man and a woman around 3 a.m. Sunday. Seven additional victims were reported, some transported from the scene and others showing up at hospitals. One of the victims was reported in critical condition. County police say preliminary information indicates that “an altercation took place inside the bar and multiple individuals opened fire.” There were no immediate reports of any arrests.

